Toronto Dominion Bank Has $204,000 Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

