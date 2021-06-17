Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.