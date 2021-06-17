LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

