PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 176.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

