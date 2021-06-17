Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.