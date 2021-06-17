Financial Contrast: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Calix (NYSE:CALX)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Calix 1 2 3 0 2.33

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Calix has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.22%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Calix.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% Calix 10.15% 29.40% 18.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.28 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.65 Calix $541.24 million 5.34 $33.48 million $0.75 61.36

Calix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calix beats EchoStar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable CSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class smart home and business operating system that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and AXOS, an operating system for access networks that allows a service provider to deliver all services on a single, elastic, converged access network that is always on, simple to operate, and quick to deploy. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

