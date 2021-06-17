State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,782 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caleres were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

