Thomas S. Everist Sells 17,795 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

