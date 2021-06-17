The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

