Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

