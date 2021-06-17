Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -188.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.