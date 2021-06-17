Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

