Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of JTA opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

