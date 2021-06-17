Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 13th total of 522,400 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.