Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

