Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,153 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

