Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 314 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RH were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in RH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $657.77 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $242.21 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $647.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

