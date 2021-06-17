State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $337,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $770.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.