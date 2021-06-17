7,912 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

