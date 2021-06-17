First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $32,794,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.