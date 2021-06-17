State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $352,000 Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Vectrus worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $638.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.