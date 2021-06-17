Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 297,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

