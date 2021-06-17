State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 110 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.06. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.