Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $130.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

