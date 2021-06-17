Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,128 shares of company stock worth $3,409,933. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

