New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novavax were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,140. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

