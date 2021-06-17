BlackRock Inc. Has $135.39 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $135,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.