BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $131,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 804,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

