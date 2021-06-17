New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 680 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of LCI Industries worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $134.01 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.