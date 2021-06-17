Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,854,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 850.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.05 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

