CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 15,779 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,057,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,702,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

