2,904 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

