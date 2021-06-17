CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPYU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPYU stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

