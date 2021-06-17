New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,468 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

