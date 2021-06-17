CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

U stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

