New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,093 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 172.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $802,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.