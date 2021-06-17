New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

