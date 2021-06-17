Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 12,793 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Safehold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Safehold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

