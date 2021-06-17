Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

