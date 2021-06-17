John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 4,237 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $261.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,383,000 after acquiring an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.