Borge Hald Sells 39,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52.

MDLA opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Medallia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Medallia by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $5,720,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

