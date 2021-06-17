iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.54 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

