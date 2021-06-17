Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43.

