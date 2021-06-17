Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

