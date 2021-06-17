Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $75,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

