CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.