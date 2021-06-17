Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 350.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

