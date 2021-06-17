CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $329,000 in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.