New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 124,837 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

