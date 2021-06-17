New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.